Florida losing starting CB to transfer portal

Florida redshirt junior cornerback Jalen Kimber is hitting the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.

Kimber has already transferred once — from Georgia — but is eligible to make another move as a graduate student. He will graduate from Florida in the spring, meaning he can join another team by the summer.

Kimber started 11 games for Florida at cornerback as the team’s No. 2 behind Jason Marshall Jr. Pro Football Focus gave him a 69.3 defensive rating for the year, which is good for the 23rd-best number among SEC cornerbacks who played more than 193 snaps this season.

Losing Kimber means losing a starter, but Florida’s secondary didn’t have a great 2023. The players that did shine are younger than Kimber and are likely to move past him on the depth chart this season. It’s only smart for Kimber to go somewhere he’ll be competing for the top job, even if it is a mid-major.

Kimber’s biggest moment as a Gator came against South Florida in Sept. 2022 when he returned an interception for a touchdown. He leaves Gainesville with 36 total tackles (26 solo), seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one interception through 25 games.

