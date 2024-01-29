Florida loses all support in AP Poll despite 2-0 week on the court
After reappearing in the AP Top 25 voting for the first time since October a week ago, the Florida men’s basketball team finds itself without any support in the week 13 update to the rankings.
Florida beat Mississippi State and Georgia this week, but it took double overtime to beat the ‘Dawgs in Gainesville. Add in the fact that Florida blew a 20-point lead with 10 minutes left against UGA, and suddenly leaving the Gators off the list seems justified.
The truth is Florida hasn’t delivered that signature win poll voters need to have faith in the program. Beating No. 10 Kentucky on Wednesday might do the trick, but the Gators still have No. 24 Alabama (twice), No. 16 Auburn and South Carolina (108 votes) on the schedule in February.
A run in the SEC Tournament could help the Orange and blue crack the Top 25 as well
A look at the full Top 25 from the Associated Press:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
18-2
1,559 (48)
–
2
Purdue
19-2
1,517 (14)
–
3
17-3
1,441
–
4
Houston
18-2
1,396
–
5
15-4
1,328
–
6
16-4
1,135
+7
7
15-4
1,066
+5
8
Kansas
16-4
1,051
-1
9
Marquette
15-5
1,025
+5
10
Kentucky
15-4
1,018
-4
11
Arizona
15-5
915
-2
12
Iowa State
16-4
869
+11
13
Creighton
16-5
741
+4
14
Illinois
15-5
717
-4
15
Texas Tech
16-3
713
+5
16
16-4
631
-8
17
Utah State
18-2
596
+1
18
Baylor
14-5
404
-3
19
New Mexico
18-3
387
+6
20
Florida Atlantic
17-4
321
+2
21
Dayton
16-3
294
-5
22
BYU
14-6
283
-1
23
17-4
247
-12
24
15-5
240
–
25
TCU
15-5
215
–
Others Receiving Votes
South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary’s 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.
