Florida loses all support in AP Poll despite 2-0 week on the court

After reappearing in the AP Top 25 voting for the first time since October a week ago, the Florida men’s basketball team finds itself without any support in the week 13 update to the rankings.

Florida beat Mississippi State and Georgia this week, but it took double overtime to beat the ‘Dawgs in Gainesville. Add in the fact that Florida blew a 20-point lead with 10 minutes left against UGA, and suddenly leaving the Gators off the list seems justified.

The truth is Florida hasn’t delivered that signature win poll voters need to have faith in the program. Beating No. 10 Kentucky on Wednesday might do the trick, but the Gators still have No. 24 Alabama (twice), No. 16 Auburn and South Carolina (108 votes) on the schedule in February.

A run in the SEC Tournament could help the Orange and blue crack the Top 25 as well

A look at the full Top 25 from the Associated Press:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 18-2 1,559 (48) – 2 Purdue 19-2 1,517 (14) – 3 North Carolina 17-3 1,441 – 4 Houston 18-2 1,396 – 5 Tennessee 15-4 1,328 – 6 Wisconsin 16-4 1,135 +7 7 Duke 15-4 1,066 +5 8 Kansas 16-4 1,051 -1 9 Marquette 15-5 1,025 +5 10 Kentucky 15-4 1,018 -4 11 Arizona 15-5 915 -2 12 Iowa State 16-4 869 +11 13 Creighton 16-5 741 +4 14 Illinois 15-5 717 -4 15 Texas Tech 16-3 713 +5 16 Auburn 16-4 631 -8 17 Utah State 18-2 596 +1 18 Baylor 14-5 404 -3 19 New Mexico 18-3 387 +6 20 Florida Atlantic 17-4 321 +2 21 Dayton 16-3 294 -5 22 BYU 14-6 283 -1 23 Oklahoma 17-4 247 -12 24 Alabama 15-5 240 – 25 TCU 15-5 215 –

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary’s 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.

