Advertisement

Florida loses all support in AP Poll despite 2-0 week on the court

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

After reappearing in the AP Top 25 voting for the first time since October a week ago, the Florida men’s basketball team finds itself without any support in the week 13 update to the rankings.

Florida beat Mississippi State and Georgia this week, but it took double overtime to beat the ‘Dawgs in Gainesville. Add in the fact that Florida blew a 20-point lead with 10 minutes left against UGA, and suddenly leaving the Gators off the list seems justified.

The truth is Florida hasn’t delivered that signature win poll voters need to have faith in the program. Beating No. 10 Kentucky on Wednesday might do the trick, but the Gators still have No. 24 Alabama (twice), No. 16 Auburn and South Carolina (108 votes) on the schedule in February.

A run in the SEC Tournament could help the Orange and blue crack the Top 25 as well

A look at the full Top 25 from the Associated Press:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

18-2

1,559 (48)

2

Purdue

19-2

1,517 (14)

3

North Carolina

17-3

1,441

4

Houston

18-2

1,396

5

Tennessee

15-4

1,328

6

Wisconsin

16-4

1,135

+7

7

Duke

15-4

1,066

+5

8

Kansas

16-4

1,051

-1

9

Marquette

15-5

1,025

+5

10

Kentucky

15-4

1,018

-4

11

Arizona

15-5

915

-2

12

Iowa State

16-4

869

+11

13

Creighton

16-5

741

+4

14

Illinois

15-5

717

-4

15

Texas Tech

16-3

713

+5

16

Auburn

16-4

631

-8

17

Utah State

18-2

596

+1

18

Baylor

14-5

404

-3

19

New Mexico

18-3

387

+6

20

Florida Atlantic

17-4

321

+2

21

Dayton

16-3

294

-5

22

BYU

14-6

283

-1

23

Oklahoma

17-4

247

-12

24

Alabama

15-5

240

25

TCU

15-5

215

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary’s 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire