Florida loses defensive coordinator Patrick Toney to NFL

Florida is losing defensive coordinator Patrick Toney to the NFL just two weeks before spring practices begin, according to ESPN’s Chris Low and multiple other sources.

Toney is set to join the Arizona Cardinals as a defensive assistant, and Florida is bringing Alabama assistant Austin Armstrong as a replacement just nine days after he agreed to become the Crimson Tide’s inside linebackers coach, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

The timing might be the worst part about Toney’s departure. Florida wasn’t necessarily elite on defense last season, but Year 2 in a new system should have produced better results. Instead, returning players will be learning their second or third new playbook in as many years. It also leaves Billy Napier without a clear direction on defense two weeks before spring camp starts.

Patrick Toney, @GatorsFB's co-DC and play-caller last season, is in negotiations to join the NFL's Arizona Cardinals as a defensive assistant, sources tell ESPN, and Florida's Billy Napier is targeting newly hired @AlabamaFTBL assistant Austin Armstrong as Toney's replacement. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 22, 2023

Toney received praise from fellow coaches and players alike, but Florida’s 2022 defense wasn’t too much better than its 2021 defense, which was historically bad. With several new starters set to take over in 2023, many of which were recruited by Toney, the expectation was for the defense to take a step forward with him at the helm. Now, those players will have to adjust to a new play caller next year.

There’s also the question of what happens with the recruits he was taking the lead on. The scheme shouldn’t change too much, but some kids get attached to a recruiter and back off a school if they leave. Florida’s been talking to a lot of safeties from the class of 2024 and 2025, so it’ll be interesting to see how strong those relationships stay without Toney in Gainesville. Of course, Florida needs to find a new safeties coach as well.

There’s no bad blood between Napier and Toney, though. He spoke to Gators Online about the departure and had only positives to say about his long-time assistant and coordinator.

“He’s been a pivotal piece of our success,” Napier said. “Can’t say enough about what the guy brought to our organization and our teams. Just a very relentless worker and learner, very selfless. I’m just really happy for him. Ever since I met the guy, he’s wanted to go to the NFL.”

The future is still bright for Toney, but Florida’s defense has a few question marks surrounding it.

