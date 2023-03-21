Florida loses another to transfer portal, this time forward CJ Felder

A fourth member of the Florida men’s basketball team announced his departure through the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Forward CJ Felder, who arrived in Gainesville after the 2020-21 campaign via the portal from Boston College, has decided to depart the Orange and Blue according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Felder missed some time last season, stepping away for personal reasons in January before returning in February. Even when he was with the team, however, he struggled to find his role in Todd Golden’s system and subsequently decided that his final year of collegiate eligibility would be best spent elsewhere.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 240-pound frontcourt player averaged 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks over 45 games with the Gators, averaging 12.3 minutes per game — all significantly less than his numbers during his days at Boston College.

The departing senior’s best performance with Florida came last season in a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, in which he scored 12 points while grabbing six rebounds and blocking a shot. Felder broke the 10-point mark two other times that year — both with 10 points — but failed to reach that plateau this past season.

