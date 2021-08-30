Florida loses out on 3-star offensive lineman to Georgia

Florida has once again failed to get one of its offensive line targets for the recruiting class of 2022. Three-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood committed to the University of Georgia on Monday over Florida, Auburn, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs were the favorites going into the day, but Florida held out some hope to land the 6-foot-8-inch prospect. The Gators joined the party late in June and never secured a campus visit for Hood, which likely hurt the program’s chances.

Florida does have four-star Tony Livingston and three-star David Conner in the class so far. With Hood out of the picture, Ja’Kavion Nonar is the next target up on Florida’s radar. He recently de-committed from Pitt after receiving offers from several programs, including UF.

There is still a chance for the Gators to successfully pursue either Julian Armella or Malik Agbo — both of whom are four-star tackles considered to have interest in Florida — but the competition for them is more fierce than it is for Nonar.

