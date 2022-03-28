Florida looks to steal this tight end commit from Florida State

The recruiting trail continues for Florida football as new head coach Billy Napier navigates the Gators into what everyone hopes will be a promising future. The acquisition of top prep talent is a sure way to turn around a floundering football program and his army of staffers are burning the midnight oil in their efforts to woo top prospects to Gainesville.

One of the areas of concern heading into the 2022 season and beyond is at tight end, which currently only has two scholarship players who naturally play the position — senior Keon Zipperer and redshirt freshman Gage Wilcox. Florida could bolster its room with the addition of three-star prospect Randy Pittman from A. Crawford Mosley in Lynn Haven, Florida, who recently paid a visit with the Orange and Blue.

Currently a Florida State commit, the 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound prospect stopped by on Saturday to watch Florida’s sixth spring practice and meet with the coaches. Unfortunately, Wilcox did not participate while Nick Elksnis and Jonathan Odom were out with injuries, so he did not get to see much from his potential peers, but did come away with a positive impression of staff, including tight ends coach William Peagler.

“It was amazing out there,” Pittman told Jacob Rudner of Swamp247. “The tempo that was going on, the way that [head coach Billy] Napier was moving everyone around and coaching and teaching people how things work over here, it was amazing.”

“I was able to watch the tight ends working on the drills doing different types of blocks, reblocks and things like that,” he added. We got to break down some offensive plays and some offensive schemes. It was nice.”

Pittman committed to the Seminoles on April 16, 2021, but has kept the door open for other schools to court him and has continued to make visits over the past several months. While FSU is obviously in the lead for his services, UF is hot on the trail with UCF throwing its hat in the ring as well according to On3, with Tennessee, Florida Atlantic, South Carolina and West Georgia also listed as suitors.

The in-state three-star tight end is the No. 396 prospect in the nation and No. 21 among 2023 tight ends in the 247Sports Composite while landing at No. 509 overall and No. 26 at his position on the On3 Consensus.

