Florida looking to get Utah DL commit on campus for official visit

The Florida Gators hosted Phenix City (Alabama) defensive lineman Isaia Faga on a visit over the weekend, and the three-star recruit is likely to return to the Swamp in the future for an official visit, according to 247Sports.

“I am for sure going to take an official visit to Florida. 100%,” Faga said. “We are talking about going in June, so I don’t know if my dad can make that once because he’s on deploy watch. He would most likely miss the visit if it’s in the summer, but that is okay. He got to see everything on the visit this past weekend.”

A Utah commit, Faga is still planning on using all five official visits he has available. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s looking to split from the Utes, but the door does seem open for another program to steal him.

Faga says he likes Florida’s scheme and has hit it off with defensive line coach Sean Spencer and graduate assistant Kali James. Spencer as only with the family briefly on this most recent trip, but James was a constant presence. The energy James showed really impressed Faga and is part of the reason he’s so eager to return.

While there is no date set for Faga’s official visit just yet, he does have a rough idea of what his summer will look like. His trip to Texas should come in the middle of June, but that date could also change.

Faga is ranked No. 579 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 58 among defensive linemen in the class of 2024.

