Florida looking to get nation’s top WR back on campus ahead of signing period

The top wide receiver in the recruiting class of 2024, Jeremiah Smith, might be committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he spent yet another weekend in Gainesville watching the Gators.

Swamp247’s Donovan Keiser caught with the top-ranked recruit after the visit, and it’s clear that Florida is still very much in play less than a month away from the start of the early signing period.

“(Florida) had a great season,” Smith said. “Every game I came to, I liked what I saw. Quarterback play, receiver play. Eugene Wilson had a great season as a freshman. They just have to keep it going.”

Smith predicted that Ricky Pearsall would hear his name called in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, so it is clear that he believes in the program’s ability to develop and prepare players for the next level.

The goal is to get Smith back in Gainesville one more time before the start of the signing period on Dec. 20. Smith says he is “taking it day by day” and admitted that he’s ready for the process to reach a conclusion.

With the season officially over, all eyes will be on Smith (and a few other recruiting targets) for the next month or so.

Smith is a consensus five-star recruit, ranked No. 1 in the nation on the On3 industry ranking. ESPN has him at No. 7 overall, which is the absolute lowest he is rated. Whichever program lands him should be getting a generational talent.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire