Florida’s long snapper enters transfer portal

There figured to be some turnover after the first year of the Billy Napier era in Gainesville, but the dominos are beginning to fall a bit earlier than expected for the Florida Gators. On Wednesday, long snapper Marco Ortiz became the second player to announce his midseason decision to enter the transfer portal, according to Gators Online.

Last week, offensive lineman Josh Braun stepped away from the team with intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 5, when he’ll have earned his degree from UF. Ortiz’s situation is a bit different. As a fifth-year redshirt junior who was put on scholarship during the 2021 season, Ortiz already has his bachelor’s degree in health education. That means he can enter the portal immediately and search for a new home without delay.

Ortiz started the year off as Florida’s starting long snapper after winning the job a year ago, but the staff has included him on the weekly injury report since the season opener. A medical waiver could grant him another year of eligibility, but he has at least one more year in college unless he opts to go pro like his brother.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood will continue to serve as Florida’s long snapper with Ortiz’s season effectively finished. Underwood signed in 2020 as one of the nation’s top long snappers and made his debut against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl last season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire