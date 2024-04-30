Florida locks in official visit with 4-star wide receiver

Jones High (Orlando, Florida) wide receiver Vernell Brown III visited the Gators at the beginning of April and he’ll return over the summer for an official visit, according to Gators Online.

Brown has a busy schedule coming up. He’ll be at Ohio State on May 31, Florida from June 14-16 and Florida State on June 21. More official visits are being scheduled, but those three are locked into the calendar.

When he last visited Florida, Brown left taking notice of how the young receivers on the team are used, particularly Eugene Wilson III. Brown is looking for playing time early in college, and Florida might be in a position to offer that. Having DJ Lagway as the quarterback in waiting is also a huge plus.

Recruiting Summary

Brown is a consensus four-star recruit ranked the highest by On3 at No. 46 overall and No. 7 among wide receivers in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which considered all four major services, has him at Nos. 61 and 9, respectively, while the 247Sports composite put him a bit lower at Nos. 71 and 10.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the overwhelming favorites to land Brown with 91.6% on the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Florida is a distant second with 4.4% followed by Florida State at 1.8%.

