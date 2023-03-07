Florida locks in date for first meeting with 2024 OT after extending offer

Florida extended an offer to South Gwinnett (Snellville, Georgia) offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll on Monday, according to a social media post he sent out in the evening.

Swamp247 confirmed the news with Mascoll and learned that offensive line coach Rob Sale was the one who called and offered. It was Mascoll’s first time talking to Sale, but he’s been in contact with some of the assistants on the staff for a while.

He said he felt like an offer was building up, and it didn’t take him very long to schedule a visit with the Gators after finally getting the good news.

“I got March 28th on the calendar,” he said. “I locked that date in with them. I want to get down there and get familiar with the campus and coaches. I want to meet them and then get to know them and let them know more about me.”

At 6-foot-5-inches tall and 278 pounds, Mascoll is actually a bit undersized compared to some of Florida’s other offensive tackle targets. Still, he’s big enough to play in the SEC and is still a junior in high school.

LSU is Florida’s main competition in the race for Mascoll. He recently visited the program and also has a trip planned to Coastal Carolina. It’ll take some convincing for the Gators to overtake the Tigers immediately, but his post-visit comments should give a better idea of where Mascoll is at on UF.

247Sports doesn’t currently have a rating for Mascoll, but On3 lists him as a three-star talent ranked No. 47 in the nation among offensive tackles in the class of 2024. He’s also the No. 92 ranked player from the state of Georgia in his class.

