Florida’s lineup takes major blow with OF Ty Evans injury

Florida baseball secured the win against Kentucky on Saturday in convincing fashion, but there were still losses on the day for the Orange and Blue.

In the fifth inning, junior right fielder Ty Evans crashed into the padded fence in foul territory down the first base line and left the game. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after that the preliminary diagnosis was a broken wrist.

“It’s like a dagger to the heart, really,” third baseman Dale Thomas said. “He’s one of my best friends. I love that kid to death. He’s a competitor, he’s a winner. He goes out there and gives everything for the team.”

Evans is batting .316 with 13 home runs and 43 runs batted in this year, often batting in the heart of Florida’s lineup. Replacing him will be difficult, both at the plate and on the field.

Florida’s center field shuffle has continued all season, and Tyler Shlenut has moved from the outfield to the infield at times because of it. The only constant for UF in the grass was Evans in right.

That could also be it for Evans in Gainesville as the draft is an option this summer. He isn’t a high-round pick, but there doesn’t seem to be a reason for him to come back for another year at Florida.

