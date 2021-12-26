This Florida linebacker to return for sixth season

The Gators got a major boost for their defense heading into 2022 as star linebacker Ventrell Miller announced via an Instagram post that he would be returning to Florida for a sixth season in 2022. Miller will be taking advantage of the blanket extra year of eligibility granted to all players in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller was considered one of the best linebackers in the SEC heading into his redshirt senior season in 2021, and he was thought to be a potential early-round draft pick. However, his season was cut short by a torn bicep he suffered in Florida’s second game of the season against South Florida.

“Life is full of tough decisions,” Miller wrote. “However my mind is made up. I’m Excited to announce that I will be entering the New Years as a Florida Gator! Merry Christmas. #LastRide #gogators”

As a redshirt junior in 2020, Miller led the team with 88 tackles (7.5 of which were for a loss) to go with 3.5 sacks. Over his Florida career, he has totaled 164 tackles (15 for loss), 7.5 sacks and an interception. His return should prove very helpful for a front seven that is already losing its veteran leader in Zachary Carter and saw starting linebacker Mohamoud Diabate enter the transfer portal.

With Miller coming back, he and rising redshirt junior Tyron Hopper, who saw extended action down the stretch of the season, will likely be the starting linebacker duo.

