Florida linebacker Abram Wright talks Rutgers football official visit, his blazing 40-time last weekend

Abram Wright is one of the most under-appreciated recruits in the nation, the Florida linebacker having recently validated his output on the field with an impressive 40-time a week ago.

Wright is a 6-foot-2 and 225-pound linebacker from Fleming Island (Orange Park, FL). Over the past weekend, Wright ran an impressive 4.58 time in the 40 at the Wake Forest camp.

In 2021 for Fleming Island, Wright had 76 total tackles and seven sacks in 11 games. He holds Power Five offers from Duke (which came on June 1) and Rutgers.

This weekend, Wright will be at Rutgers. He talked with RutgersWire about the official visit and what is looking to get from the weekend.

It will be a big official visit weekend for the program with a number of top recruits present.

“I’m very excited to visit; especially since it’s my first official visit,” Wright told RutgersWire. “They told me they would take me to the beach and New York City. I’m excited to meet the team and get a feel for what the school is like.”

Wright doesn’t have a timetable for any other official visits or when he might decide to commit to a program.

The combination of his speed along with his production at Fleming Island makes him an intriguing prospect for Rutgers football.

That time in the 40 at the Wake Forest camp last weekend is likely to lead to more offers in the coming days and weeks. Rutgers is likely to try to make a push for Wright and make sure he leaves campus committed.