Florida legacy LB commit transferring closer to UF for senior year

Florida linebacker commit Myles Graham is moving closer to his future home by transferring to Buchholz High in Gainesville for his senior year.

Graham made the news official on Twitter Monday, but rumors of a transfer have been around for a bit. A vocal leader of his recruiting class, Graham’s move to Gainesville can only help recruiting efforts. It will also make the transition easy for him once he enrolls early as planned.

This will be Graham’s third high school in as many years. He played at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers before transferring to Woodward in Georgia for his junior year. He returns to the Sunshine State as the No. 7 overall recruit in Florida, according to 247Sports, and is ranked No. 4 among linebackers nationally.

For my final year of high school, I will be attending Buchholz High School.

Go Bobcats! #BobcatPride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/VB1hSRuGCu — Myles Graham (@MylesGraham2_) July 24, 2023

Graham will also get time to bond with edge rusher Kendall Jackson, who also plays at Buchholz and is committed to the Gators.

This is only the start of Graham’s story in Gainesville, but any Gators fan should appreciate the early relocation. If DJ Lagway is the offensive leader of the 2024 class, Graham appears to be the defensive captain, so to speak.

