Florida left out of The Athletic’s latest brackeology after Ole Miss loss

Florida basketball is off to a rough start in Southeastern Conference play after a stellar December that saw the Gators go 6-0… albeit against some weak non-conference competition. Now 0-2 in the SEC after a drubbing on the road by the Ole Miss Rebels, Todd Golden’s team needs to start winning games lest they be left out of the Big Dance.

Speaking of the NCAA Tournament, The Athletic’s Brian Bennett published his latest updated bracketology for men’s basketball, and in this edition, the Orange and Blue were nowhere to be found.

In his previous update, Florida took the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region (based in Detroit, Michigan) and was relegated to the final spot of the last four byes group. The two losses appear to be the tipping point for now as the Gators are on the outside looking in.

Other SEC schools included in the bracket are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 2), Auburn Tigers (No. 4), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 7), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 8), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 10) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 12); Ole Miss is also among the last four in.

Next up for the Gators are the Arkansas Razorbacks, who come to the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 pm ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

