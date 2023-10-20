Florida leads FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List with 5 selections

The Football Writer Association of America named five Florida Gators to its 2023 Freshman All-American Watch List on Wednesday.

Florida’s five selections are the most by any team featured on the list and make up more than one-third of the SEC’s total selections (14).

Tight end Arlis Boardingham and offensive guard Knijeah Harris are the two offensive players on the list.

Boardingham has come into his own as Florida’s best pass-catching tight end and has 18 receptions for 105 yards and a team-high four touchdowns this year. Harris has performed well as a trusted piece of the interior line rotation.

Defensive linemen Caleb Banks and T.J. Searcy join safety Jordan Castell as the Gators defenders on the list.

Castell has been a starter from Day 1 and has led the team both on and off the field as a true freshman. Banks, a redshirt freshman transfer from Louisville, is also a starter. His 10 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss don’t seem too impressive, but he’s a crucial piece of Florida’s impressive front seven.

Searcy is an edge rusher who is behind Princely Umanmielen on the depth chart. Umanmielen has been one of the top pass rushers in the country this year, yet Searcy has still managed 17 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. His best game came on Saturday against South Carolina, so the best may be yet to come.

Eugene “Tre” Wilson III’s absence from this list might be the most startling thing about it, though. While Wilson has missed time with injury, he’s been the best freshman for Florida so far this year and looks like a key piece for the future, similar to Castell on defense.

Regardless, it’s apparent that Florida is loaded with first-year talent, which speaks to Billy Napier’s recruiting ability coming off a 6-7 Year 1 in the Swamp.

The last regime coaching staff didn’t seem too thrilled to recruit at a non-stop pace, but Napier seems to always be working.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire