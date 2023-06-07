Florida leading for 4-star defensive lineman after recent visit

Dublin High School (Georgia) defensive lineman Nasir Johnson has an official visit to the Swamp planned for later on in June, but he stopped by early on Thursday for an unofficial visit, according to Swamp247.

Johnson is no stranger to Gainesville. This was his third trip to the University of Florida, and he’s seen enough to put the Gators on top of his recruitment nine days out from an official visit.

“They sit number one with me right now,” Johnson said to Swamp247. “They are showing that they really want me and they will do whatever it takes to get me. Not just about football either. They are going deeper. They treat me like family and showing me real genuine love.”

Florida still has some competition for Johnson, though. South Carolina will get him this weekend for an official visit, and Florida State will host him the week after he’s at UF. Being sandwiched in the middle of two other official visits isn’t ideal, but Florida’s done enough work to enter the three-week gauntlet as the team to beat.

Johnson’s timeline calls for a commitment around the end of the summer. Late July or early August sounds about right since he’s looking to wrap things up by the start of his senior year.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, has Johnson listed at No. 244 overall, but 247Sports thinks he clears the top 200 at 191.

