Florida in the lead for this Alabama safety after making offer

Three-star safety Miguel Mitchell finally got his offer from Billy Napier to play at the University of Florida Wednesday and was over the moon after receiving the news.

Napier has been in contact with Mitchell since he was the coach at Louisiana and has been holding off on offering the Oxford (Alabama) recruit to keep the competition away, according to On3. An offer from USC came in on Monday and Napier didn’t hesitate to get the Gators officially in the game. There’s still plenty of recruiting left to do before a decision is made, but Mitchell says UF is in the lead right now.

“It’s top of my board right now,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been waiting on this.”

Vanderbilt earned Mitchell’s pledge in June, but things changed over the season and he backed off that commitment in November. He also holds offers from West Virginia, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Memphis and Western Kentucky.

Mitchell is the No. 65 athlete on the 247Sports Composite, but the Gators are looking at him to play safety. Co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney has been Mitchell’s main contact at both Lousiana and Florida. This seems like Florida’s recruit to lose given the relationship carried over with much of Napier’s staff.

