Florida ‘last four in’ Sports Illustrated’s bracket watch ahead of Auburn

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is not too far off in the future but there are still plenty of games left to play in the 2023-24 campaign. However, the postseason picture is getting clearer and clearer with each passing day.

The Florida Gators have been fighting hard to earn their ticket to the Big Dance and are currently either on the bubble or just inside the major bracket predictions. That includes Sports Illustrated, which had its bracket watch drawn up by Kevin Sweeney.

The Orange and Blue are among the last four in, joining the Ole Miss Rebels, Virginia Cavaliers and Washington State Cougars in that distinction. That puts Todd Golden’s team at a No. 11 seed.

Looking around the Southeastern Conference, Sweeney’s bracket includes the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Auburn Tigers (No. 4), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 5), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 6), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 9), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 10) and Ole Miss (No. 11). Mississippi State is also among the last four byes.

The Gators will return home to host Auburn inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire