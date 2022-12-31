Florida lands in top seven for this 2024 top-100 IOL

Recruiting never stops for the Florida Gators and that includes holidays. UF received the good news that it made the most recent cut for four-star interior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour on New Year’s Eve along with Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, Wisconsin) is considering all seven schools and has offers from several other Power Five programs. Florida offered him in August but has yet to get him on campus. Harbour made visits to Ohio State and Tennessee in 2022 while also attending an Alabama camp in June.

Right now, the On3 recruiting prediction machine give the Buckeyes the best odds to land him at 37.3%, and Wisconsin is second on the list with 17.1% odds. Michigan State and Michigan both have above 10% odds, but the Spartans didn’t make his most recent cut. Florida’s odds come in at a paltry 1.1%, but that could change with a visit.

Catholic Memorial is coming off a 13-1 season where its only loss came in the state championship game. Harbour helped anchor an offensive line that averaged nearly 200 yards per game (199.6) and over 7.0 yards a carry.

Story continues

Harbour is ranked No. 60 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 4 among offensive linemen in the class of 2024.

Related

Get ready for one of the biggest days of college football bowl season Florida adds former Memphis defensive lineman through transfer portal Florida safety declares for 2023 NFL draft after three years in the Swamp Former Gators OT Michael Tarquin commits to USC Gators hosting Memphis transfer DL on official visit

List

Pat Dooley recaps Florida's near upset of Auburn to open SEC schedule

List

How to Watch: Florida at Auburn in Southeastern Conference basketball opener

List

These 7 former Gators accepted invites to play in postseason all-star games

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire