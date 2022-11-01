Florida lands in top 8 for this 2024 4-star tight end

The Florida Gators were one of eight teams named by four-star Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia) tight end Michael Smith as one of the top-eight programs still standing in his recruitment.

Smith made the announcement on Halloween with an appropriate edit to match the holiday. Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina are the other seven teams he’s still considering. Smith followed up his announcement with a tweet that said his recruitment was “still 100% open,” but these are the schools he’s narrowed things down to right now.

On3’s Chad Simmons caught up with Smith following the announcement to discuss each of his top eight.

“Florida was one of my favorite schools growing up. When I got the offer, that hit home a little bit because it’s my dad’s favorite team, my favorite team.”

Smith has been to Florida twice this year, once in April and again for the season opener against Utah. It’s the only school he’s visited twice so far, with Ohio State and South Carolina each getting a visit over the season as well. The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors the Gators with 37.7% odds to land Smith, but the Buckeyes (14.8%) and Gamecocks (17.3%) are not far behind.

The On3 composite ranks Smith No. 178 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 8 among tight ends. 247Sports has him a bit higher on its composite rankings at No. 152 overall and No. 6 at his position.

Related

Florida falls in latest CBS Sports FBS 1-131 rankings after UGA loss Here are College Wire's Week 9 leaders in SEC play Updated recruiting rankings for Southeastern Conference football Jacksonville police, FBI investigating antisemitic messages at Georgia-Florida football game From best team to top freshmen, our SEC Superlatives through Week 9

Story continues

List

Social media reactions to Florida's three-score loss to Georgia

List

Good, Bad and Ugly: The best and worst from Gators' loss to the Bulldogs

List

Sunday Hash: Florida's loss to Georgia puts Gators' season on the brink

List

Here are the key takeaways from Florida's Week 9 loss to Georgia

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire