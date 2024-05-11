Florida lands official visit date for 5-star in-state 2025 cornerback

Florida football added one of the best overall recruits in the 2025 cycle to its official visit slate on Friday evening. Two days ago, five-star cornerback DJ Pickett and the UF staff were working on a date to visit Gainesville and the Gators quickly sealed the deal with a gameday stop.

The 6-foot-4-inch 180-pound defensive back has no shortage of suitors for his talents, making the coup a big one for the Orange and Blue. Billy Napier and Co. will get the coveted recruit on campus for the 2024 season opener against the Miami Hurricanes inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Pickett’s other official visits

This summer, Pickett will be making official visits with the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks, respectively. He is also reportedly working on an OV with the Florida State Seminoles this fall as well.

Recruiting Summary

Pickett is ranked No. 7 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 6 and 2, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine now has Florida in he lead for his recruitment with a 19.9% chance of signing Pickett; Miami (15.3%), LSU (13.1%) and Georgia (9.4%) all follow close behind.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire