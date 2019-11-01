Florida lands four-star wide receiver Marc Britt

Htt1qrjy8wfewtlo3jvz

THE COMMITMENT: Marc Britt chose Florida on Friday afternoon, putting to rest a recruitment that carried a twist and turn or two. A four-star wide receiver, Britt originally committed to Miami but backed off that pledge late last year. Now, Britt is part of a UF class that ranks tops in the state of Florida and among the best hauls in the SEC. Below the four-star prospect explains what made him choose the Gators, and Rivals.com takes a look at how he fits with Dan Mullen’s program.

IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY FLORIDA:

“I chose Florida because of coach Dan Mullen, really. He’s doing a great job at what he does there. I feel like I would fit right with his offense and will shine.”





ON WHICH FLORIDA COACH SEALED THE DEAL:

“Coach Brian [Johnson] for sure. That’s my man right there. We always stay in contact. He’s a good coach and he’s good at talking to me.”





ON HIS LEVEL OF COMFORT WITH FLORIDA:

“Me and [fellow Gator commit] Jovens [Janvier] have been playing together since our eighth-grade year. I think still having him there by my side will make me even more comfortable than I am already.”





ON POSSIBLE OTHER VISITS:

“Yes, I might still take other visits."

HOW HE HELPS FLORIDA: Britt’s commitment to Florida at the tail end of what has been an impressive senior season for the four-star wideout, who transferred to Miami Christian High School this offseason. The South Florida standout has bounced back from what was a relatively quiet junior year in a big way, and now looks like the type of prospect that could help the Gators at either wideout or safety should that need arise.

Britt’s hands and his length have always been his strength. And while the prospect lacks elite top-end speed his body control and agility are better than the average FBS receiver’s. Ideally, he’d use a redshirt year to add weight and adjust to the college game but he has the traits needed to be a big-time contributor down the road.





