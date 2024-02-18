Florida lands commitment from 4-star Peach State IOL

Houston County (Fort Valley, Georgia) interior offensive lineman Peyton Joseph committed to the University of Florida on Sunday, picking the Gators over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“Mostly talking with coach Napier and Sales led me to commit because they have shown great program development,” Joseph said. “UF is on the way to the top and I feel like as a player I would love to be a part of the process.”

Joseph is the fourth player to commit to Florida’s 2025 recruiting class. He joins four-star running back Waltez Clark, four-star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins and three-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Peyton Joseph tells me he has Committed to Florida! The 6’4 315 IOL from Fort Valley, GA chose the Gators over Florida State, Tennessee, & Georgia Tech “Tell Antwann, Isaiah, and the rest UF is Home!”https://t.co/iZFvYO8Mo6 pic.twitter.com/MkHnaKzrhk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 18, 2024

Florida hosted Joseph on campus over the recent contact period. Offensive line coach Rob Sale has been his main point of contact on the team. Former Florida assistant Darnell Stapleton was also involved in his recruitment, but he has since departed from the program.

Joseph is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by 247Sports at No. 107 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 123 nationally and No. 5 among interior offensive linemen in the class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire