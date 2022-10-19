Florida lands here in CBS Sports’ recent FBS 1-131 rankings

The Florida Gators continue to drop in CBS Sports’ latest rankings of all FBS teams. They are currently the No. 40 team in the nation and the No. 10 team in the SEC — but three spots behind South Carolina, the closest SEC team to the Gators.

The Gators fell 14 spots from last week’s rankings, moving down from No. 26. The Gators deserved to be brought down from just outside the Top 25. Their defense was exposed on Saturday when LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Offensively, they faired better, but still not good enough to come back from a 21-point deficit going into the 4th quarter.

Florida is off this week as they are on their bye. Their next opponent will be the Georgia Bulldogs, who came in at No. 2 in CBS Sports’ rankings. They are also the No. 1 SEC team in the two major polls as well. It doesn’t look good for the Orange and Blue, with early analysis predicting a Florida defeat at the hands of the defending national champions. Expect the Gators to continue to drop in the rankings before they rise back up.

That Georgia game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and it will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

