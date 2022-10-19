Florida lands here in CBS Sports’ recent FBS 1-131 rankings
The Florida Gators continue to drop in the latest CBS Sports' full ranking of all FBS teams. They are also the 10th-highest SEC team listed.
The Florida Gators continue to drop in the latest CBS Sports' full ranking of all FBS teams. They are also the 10th-highest SEC team listed.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Lakers, Steph Curry proved just how tough he can be to guard.
Jesse Winker, a first-round draft pick of the Reds in 2012, played in Cincinnati for five seasons before a March trade sent him to Seattle.
Home runs by Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña off the taxed Yankees bullpen provided the difference in a 4-2 Game 1 victory.
The Phillies are pouring it on the Padres out in San Diego so far, and a brutal second inning for the home team got worse as Juan Soto totally whiffed on a big play. By Adam Hermann
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty explains why Bubba Wallace should have been suspended the rest of the year for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson.
Kawhi Leonard explained to reporters on Wednesday why he didn't watch the Warriors-Lakers opening night matchup.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Before Golden State's ring ceremony, Charles Barkley had high praise for the Warriors' youngsters' ability to lead in the future.
Yu Darvish had a playful response to the 488-foot home run former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber hit off him in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
Sam Westmoreland was a freshman offensive lineman on the Mississippi State football team.
To keep up with all the action, we’re laying out the schedule, complete with game times and broadcast details as they become available.
Opening the season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers.
UCLA vs Oregon game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 8 game on Saturday, October 22
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Orlando Magic No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero joined rare company in his impressive NBA debut vs. the Detroit Pistons.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Colin Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and the new-look Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 123-102 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. New Jazz coach Will Hardy, a former assistant with the Boston Celtics, won his first game. It was a surprising result for a Denver team built for a title run and the Jazz, who are rebuilding after trading cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.