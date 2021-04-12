Florida lands 4th transfer as CSU's Fleming formally commits

·2 min read

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida landed its fourth transfer in two weeks on Monday when former Charleston Southern guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. formally committed to the Gators.

The 6-foot-4 Fleming averaged 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior last season with the Buccaneers. He was named the Big South's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year.

He announced his decision on social media. Fleming will be a graduate transfer for the rebuilding Gators, who got recent commitments from Penn State guard Myreon Jones, Kansas City guard Brandon McKissic, and Boston College forward CJ Felder as coach Mike White retools his roster.

Florida also targeted Furman forward Noah Gurley, but he chose to transfer to Alabama.

White's newest additions likely will give Florida a starting lineup that consists entirely of players who started their college careers elsewhere. Teams across the country are dealing with defections and rebuilds as players take advantage of lenient NCAA transfer rules and a portal that's ballooned to about 1,200 guys seeking new places to play.

White has enjoyed more success with transfers than high school recruits, landing Jalen Hudson, Canyon Barry, Egor Koulechov and Kerry Blackshear since replacing NBA-bound Billy Donovan in 2015.

The core of Florida's current team includes three transfers: big man Colin Castleton (Michigan), point guard Tyree Appleby (Cleveland State), and forward Anthony Duruji (Louisiana Tech). Castleton put his name in the NBA draft in hopes of getting feedback on ways to improve. He did not hire an agent and is expected to stay in school.

Florida turned to the portal again to replace six players who left the program following a second-round loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.

Guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis entered the NBA draft with plans of hiring agents. Shooting guard Noah Locke, forward Omar Payne, backup point guard Ques Glover, and reserve forward Osayi Osifo left the program in hopes of finding more playing time or a more prominent role elsewhere.

The Gators signed one recruit for their 2021 class - talented guard Kowacie Reeves.

