Florida lands 4-star legacy LB as first commit in class of 2024

Gator Nation didn’t have much time to celebrate the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Kamran James on Sunday. Shortly after James made his announcement, 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham became the first junior to pledge his college years to the Orange and Blue.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pound defender is the son of former UF running back Earnest Graham and has been among the Gators’ top targets in the class of 2024. Being a blue-chip recruit and legacy had him on Billy Napier’s radar immediately, and linebacker has become a position of need during the 2023 cycle. The 247Sports composite ranks Graham as the second-best linebacker in the class and No. 52 overall.

Being a legacy certainly helped Graham reach his decision, but it wasn’t the only factor that helped him select the University of Florida.

“Out of all the places, this was the one that just fell into place,” Graham said to Swamp247. “It’s the perfect place for me and my family. My sister goes there now, and it just works out for me. I love the staff there. Everything just worked itself out.”

As a sophomore, Graham worked as both a running back and linebacker at Naples Evangelical Christian. He totaled 130 tackles, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception on defense, and rushed for 595 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and five touchdowns on offense. He transferred to Atlanta Woodward Academy ahead of his junior and is looking to build on that over the next two years.

Graham is ranked higher than any of Florida’s current commits in the class of 2023. His commitment puts Florida on the board (247Sports’ team recruiting rankings) at No. 13, one spot ahead of Miami. As the first commit in the class, Graham has decided to put on his recruiting hat and says he wants to help “build the best class that (he) can build.”

Story continues

Related

Gators land third blue-chip DL in past two days Florida football's state-of-the-art facility set for grand opening Gators score huge commitment from this IMG Academy defensive lineman Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher Gators the first Power Five program to offer this 2024 OL

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 things that would shock us in the 2022 SEC season

List

Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can go undefeated this season

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire