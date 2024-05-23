Florida lacrosse to play in first Final Four since 2012

The Florida lacrosse program will be competing for a national championship for just the second time in history and the first time since 2012 this weekend at Wakemed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. There, the Gators will face off with the top-seeded Northwestern Wildcats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

It is the 11th career meeting between these two schools, with the Orange and Blue holding the edge in the all-time series, 6-4. They have not faced each other in a full decade, however, and the last time they met was on May 17, 2014, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament

UF lost that game in overtime by a score of 12-11. This will also be the third neutral site matchup between the two programs, with Florida dropping the previous two.

Florida took down the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins, 15-9, last Thursday afternoon to earn the berth in the Final Four; Northwestern is making its fifth consecutive Final Four appearance this weekend.

The matchup is slated for Friday, May 24, with the opening draw set for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire