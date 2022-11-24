Florida lacking receiver depth ahead of rivalry game against FSU

The Florida Gators are once again dealing with depth issues ahead of their final game of the 2022 regular season against Florida State.

After getting back starting wide receiver Justin Shorter a week ago for the Vanderbilt game, No. 4 finds himself back on the injury report this week. He’s not the only starting receiver listed as “out” this week, either. The team’s No. 2, Xavier Henderson, won’t be playing against the Seminoles, and starting slot receiver Ricky Pearsall is “questionable” after missing most of last week’s game.

Pearsall suffered an upper-body injury against the Commodores, but Billy Napier expects him to be ready on Friday. Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman won’t be available either.

In place of Shorter and Henderson will be redshirt freshman Daejon Reynolds and true freshman Caleb Douglas. Reynolds had a breakout game against Vanderbilt last week, leading the team with 165 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. He dropped just one pass and made up for it two plays later with his second score.

Douglas got the start against South Carolina and hauled in three catches for 53 yards. He’s appeared in six games so far this season and has two touchdowns on the year.

Tight end Keon Zipperer is still dealing with a lower-body injury that has him listed as questionable and down to the third-string spot on the depth chart. If he’s fully healthy, Zipperer could get some of his snaps back, but there doesn’t seem to be a ton of optimism that he’ll be ready to go. Dante Zanders and Jonathan Odom should be Florida’s two main tight ends this week. True freshman Arlis Boardingham is also listed on the depth chart for the first time after dealing with an injury for most of the year.

Florida has fewer depth problems on the defensive side of things. Safety Rashad Torrence II is listed as the starter this week, but he suffered an injury during the Vanderbilt game that could limit him. Florida’s other starting safety, Trey Dean, said that the team would be fine if either true freshman, Kamari Wilson or Miguel Mitchell, had to step up in place of Torrence.

Finally, linebackers Derek Wingo and Shemar James are expected to see the field a bit more often with Ventrell Miller likely to miss the first half of the game after being disqualified for targeting against Vanderbilt.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire