Florida is labeled a ‘loser’ once again, per USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to be a long rest of the season for the Florida Gators football team, as the team dropped its third consecutive contest to the LSU Tigers.

Not only did Florida lose on the field, but USA TODAY Sports deemed head coach Billy Napier and his team as “losers” for another week in a row.

College sports reporter Paul Myerberg was unimpressed with the Gators’ defense, who struggled to keep the Tigers at bay and give their offense a chance to stay ahead.

“Florida’s defense is painful to watch and the offense isn’t nearly good enough to pick up the slack,” Myerberg said. “The result is a team that’s average at best and very often worse, as during a 52-35 loss to LSU that served as quarterback Jayden Daniels’ latest Heisman showcase and left the Gators in very real danger of a second losing season in a row under coach Billy Napier.”

“Most of the Tigers’ 701 yards of offense came from Daniels, who put together one of the most complete games in FBS history with 372 passing yards, 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns. (He’s the first Bowl Subdivision player to throw for at least 350 yards and run for 200 in the same game.)”

“Daniels’ opposite number, Graham Mertz, threw for 311 yards and a score but wasn’t able to keep pace with Daniels and the Tigers. Florida is now 5-5 with only one good win (Tennessee) and faces the real possibility of missing out on bowl play altogether with games at Missouri and home for FSU to close the regular season.”

The Gators still have two more games left in their season and up first is a road trip to take on the Missouri Tigers. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire