Florida kicker Chris Howard to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal

Florida redshirt senior kicker Chris Howard announced his decision on Twitter to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. He only has one year left of eligibility.

“Gator Nation, thank you for the countless memories, the relationships that will last a lifetime, and for the endless support over the last five years,” Howard wrote. “To all my coaches, trainers, professors, and to everyone else who contributed to making my journey at Florida so special, I cannot begin to say how grateful I am for the opportunities.

“As I enter my 6th and final year of my collegiate football career, my family and I have decided it’s time to see where the next stop on my journey will take me. I will be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining and am beyond excited to see what’s next. Thanks again, and Go Gators!”

Howard handled the responsibilities in the short-kicking game while Mississippi State transfer Jace Christmann was tasked with attempting deeper field goals. Howard went seven for nine on field-goal tries with the longest one coming in at 42 yards. He also converted 31 out of 32 extra-point attempts in 2021.

The media observed Howard leaving many practices early with the group of players, going to rehab for an injury they suffered. For the Orange and Blue game, Howard wasn’t on the Blue team with the rest of the first-team offense. Instead, it was redshirt freshman walk-on Adam Mihalek who nailed his attempts from 48 and 52 yards out. Howard missed his only try from 32 yards out.

