Florida-Kentucky among USA TODAY Sports’ best Week 5 matchups

Each week the folks at USA TODAY Sports attempt to pick out the top seven matchups on the college football slate for the week.

Florida’s matchup with Kentucky on Saturday happens to be among the seven games selected by Eddie Timanus leading up to Week 5, and it’s fairly easy to see why.

The Gators are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats, which is something that hasn’t been done for over 70 years. This is a pride game for both teams, but Florida has a lot more to lose. Plus, it could decide who finishes at No. 2 in the division.

“With conference play now in full swing, it’s time to find out if there are any true challengers to Georgia in the SEC East,” Timanus wrote. “The Gators and Wildcats square off in hopes of keeping their league records clean. The Gators followed their big win against Tennessee with a lackluster victory against Charlotte. QB Graham Mertz and the rest of the offense will have to be much sharper on the road this week.”

Timanus warns that Kentucky’s defense will be tough to score against, but Florida should have some turnover opportunities with Devin Leary at quarterback for the Wildcats.

The only way this game disappoints is if neither team can manage to score, Timanus notes.

“But while there might be long stretches of little happening of note on the field, there should at least be second-half drama.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire