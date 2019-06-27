Florida keeps Kerry Blackshear home

Fphqgyh2eiwtfrauv5ad

Photo by: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kerry Blackshear, arguably this cycle's top graduate transfer has announced that he will transfer from Virginia Tech to Florida.

The 6-foot-10 big man will be one of the best centers in the college game next season and greatly improves Mike White and the Gators chances of not only returning to the NCAA Tournament, but making a run.

As a redshirt junior this past winter, Blackshear was on of the country's top frontcourt players averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Blackshear saved his best towards the latter half of the season where he scored 15 points or more in 12 of his final 14 outings.

Blackshear tested NBA Draft waters in the spring but didn’t receive the feedback that he was looking for and withdrew his name from the draft on May 28.



The skilled senior also Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee in recent weeks. However, his trip to Gainesville and idea of playing close to home sealed the deal for the Orlando native.

Known for his elite passing skills, Blackshear's athleticism has been questioned by NBA personnel and likely kept him in college. But, his IQ, rebounding and ability to score from the perimeter should round out a loaded up Gators’ squad that returns star sophomores Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Jonhnson. They also enroll top-50 freshmen Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann and Omar Payne.

That type of talent will make Florida competitors in the SEC and could even give them a chance at a Final Four run if they can be a cohesive unit.

