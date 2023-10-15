Florida just outside of top 25 post-Week 7 AP poll update

The Florida Gators received 12 votes in the Week 7 AP Poll update after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks, 41-39, on Saturday.

The Gators haven’t been ranked since Week 5 when they fell to Kentucky on the road, but there’s a path to breaking back into the coveted top 25 by the end of the year.

Upsetting No. 1 Georgia in two weeks would do the trick, and there are still opportunities against No. 19 LSU and No. 20 Missouri on the road if Florida needs another year to get over the UGA hump. Beating unranked Arkansas at home is a must, though. UF wraps up the regular season against No. 4 Florida State, but rankings go out the window whenever it’s a rivalry game.

Alabama and Ole Miss are the other two SEC teams ranked inside the top 25 at Nos. 11 and 13, respectively. Florida’s Week 1 opponent, Utah, is also ranked No. 14, making it a quality loss — if that’s a thing in football.

The entire AP Top 25 Poll after Week 7 is listed below.

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire