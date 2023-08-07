Florida just outside top 25 in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

The 2023 college football season is just three weeks away from the beginning, and that means it’s time for preseason polls to weigh in on which teams are among the best in the country.

Among the most trusted polls in the nation is the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, where the Gators are ranked an unofficial No. 28 with 63 votes in the preseason edition.

Seven other SEC teams are ranked higher than Florida to start the season, including Georgia (1), Alabama (3), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), Ole Miss (22), Texas A&M (25) and South Carolina (89 votes; unofficial No. 27).

Florida’s Week 1 opponent, Utah, is ranked No. 14, and Florida State opens the season inside the top 10.

A look at the complete USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports (courtesy of Roll Tide Wire):

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

0-0

1,643 (61)

2

Michigan

0-0

1,510

3

Alabama

0-0

1,489 (4)

4

Ohio State

0-0

1,485(1)

5

LSU

0-0

1,294

6

USC

0-0

1,228

7

Penn State

0-0

1,181

8

Florida State

0-0

1,145

9

Clemson

0-0

1,078

10

Tennessee

0-0

991

11

Washington

0-0

941

12

Texas

0-0

848

13

Notre Dame

0-0

841

14

Utah

0-0

839

15

Oregon

0-0

820

16

TCU

0-0

655

17

Kansas State

0-0

440

18

Oregon State

0-0

365

19

Oklahoma

0-0

320

20

UNC

0-0

315

21

Wisconsin

0-0

309

22

Miss

0-0

303

23

Tulane

0-0

225

24

Texas Tech

0-0

200

25

Texas A&M

0-0

196

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

