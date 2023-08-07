Florida just outside top 25 in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The 2023 college football season is just three weeks away from the beginning, and that means it’s time for preseason polls to weigh in on which teams are among the best in the country.

Among the most trusted polls in the nation is the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, where the Gators are ranked an unofficial No. 28 with 63 votes in the preseason edition.

Seven other SEC teams are ranked higher than Florida to start the season, including Georgia (1), Alabama (3), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), Ole Miss (22), Texas A&M (25) and South Carolina (89 votes; unofficial No. 27).

Florida’s Week 1 opponent, Utah, is ranked No. 14, and Florida State opens the season inside the top 10.

A look at the complete USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports (courtesy of Roll Tide Wire):

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 0-0 1,643 (61) – 2 Michigan 0-0 1,510 – 3 Alabama 0-0 1,489 (4) – 4 Ohio State 0-0 1,485(1) – 5 LSU 0-0 1,294 – 6 USC 0-0 1,228 – 7 Penn State 0-0 1,181 – 8 Florida State 0-0 1,145 – 9 Clemson 0-0 1,078 – 10 Tennessee 0-0 991 – 11 Washington 0-0 941 – 12 Texas 0-0 848 – 13 Notre Dame 0-0 841 – 14 Utah 0-0 839 – 15 Oregon 0-0 820 – 16 TCU 0-0 655 – 17 Kansas State 0-0 440 – 18 Oregon State 0-0 365 – 19 Oklahoma 0-0 320 – 20 UNC 0-0 315 – 21 Wisconsin 0-0 309 – 22 Miss 0-0 303 – 23 Tulane 0-0 225 – 24 Texas Tech 0-0 200 – 25 Texas A&M 0-0 196 –

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire