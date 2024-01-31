Florida jumps into top 10 of ESPN’s recruiting rankings

Just days ahead of national signing day, the Florida Gators have jumped up five spots to No. 10 on ESPN’s 2024 recruiting rankings.

At one point, the Gators were ranked second on this list, but the post-early signing period update had Florida at No. 15 overall. Fortunately, the Gators managed to hang onto a pair of five-star and sign two four-stars who submitted letters of intent elsewhere.

D’antre Robinson jumped ship from Texas on Jan. 16 and Alabama cornerback Jameer Grimsley transferred after Nick Saban left the program. Grimsley is ranked No. 267 overall and No. 25 among receivers in the class. Robinson is outside the ESPN 300, but he’s the No. 22 defensive tackle in the class.

The other major catalyst for Florida’s five-spot jump was LJ McCray establishing himself as a five-star talent. He finished the season ranked No. 10 on the ESPN 300 and quarterback DJ Lagway ended as the top quarterback in the class.

Barring any surprises on national signing day, Florida should finish the recruiting cycle ranked inside ESPN’s top 10.

