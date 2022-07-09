Florida jumps once again in recruiting rankings following latest committment

Florida added the twelfth commitment of its recruiting class of 2023 on Friday and that means the Gators are once again on the rise in the team recruiting rankings.

After finishing Wednesday at No. 26 on the 247Sports team rankings, Florida jumped to No. 20 after adding Eugene Wilson III, who took over the top spot in the class. True to Napier’s word, Florida has prioritized those recruits that are nearest by. 10 of the team’s 12 commits are from the Sunshine State and none are farther than 350 miles away from UF.

On3 is even more bullish on the Gators ranking them at No. 14 and tied with Lousiville. With even more blue-chip recruits expected to consider Florida in the coming months, it may not be long until we see UF crack the top 10 in these ratings and the top 15 on 247Sports.

Even though Dan Mullen had a bad reputation for recruiting poorly, his classes always finished in the top 15 and typically broke into the top 10. Billy Napier is expected to top that and he now on his way to accomplishing that goal after a rocky start.

Gator Nation was in a panic after missing out on blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada among other high-priority targets, but the fanbase (and coaching staff) seems to have breathed a big sigh of relief after three sunglasses emojis in around 24 hours.

Florida could be on the rise once again as early as Monday, July 11, when offensive lineman Lucas Simmons makes his decision.

