Florida jumps in NET rankings after big win over Grambling State

Following a dominant win over the Grambling State Tigers, the Florida Gators jumped up six spots in the college basketball NET rankings to No. 46 overall in the country.

The NET rankings are used by the NCAA selection committee to pick which teams receive an at-large come Tournament time, and Quadrant 3 and 4 losses can be a résumé killer. Fortunately, Florida took care of business against No. 351 Grambling State and won by 39 points.

A top-50 team beating a Quadrant 4 team at home doesn’t usually move the needle, but a 40-point win apparently does. The Tigers dropped four spots after falling to 0-10 on the year, but six of those are against Q1 and Q2 opponents.

Here’s how the quadrant system breaks things up:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Florida is now 1-2 against Quadrant 1 opponents, 2-1 against Quadrant 2 opponents, 1-0 against Quadrant 3 opponents and 5-0 against Quadrant 4 opponents.

Next up for Florida is No. 188 Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 30. Closing out the conference without making any major mistakes would be a big win for Florida and its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire