Florida joins recruiting race for top-20 offensive tackle

The Florida Gators are officially entering the race for Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, Georgia) offensive tackle Josh Petty.

Billy Napier’s recruiting staff offered Petty a scholarship on Wednesday. Petty is only a rising junior, but his top-20 status means that programs looking to sign him must get started early. Arkansas, Clemson and Louisville have all offered him since.

This is just the beginning of Petty’s relationship with the Gators. Offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton made the offer during his very first conversation with Petty, but there are hopes on both sides for things to develop.

“Florida is a great school in the SEC and knows how to develop players. What they do as a school and a program is really impressive,” Petty said to Corey Bender of Gators Online.

Florida hosts plenty of rising juniors at the end of the summer. The barbecue at the end of July that coincides with the Friday Night Lights camp looks like an ideal time for Petty to get on campus.

Petty is a consensus four-star recruit across 247Sports, ESPN and On3. Rivals.com doesn’t have a rating for him. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, puts him at No. 16 overall and No. 2 among offensive tackles in the class of 2025. He’s also the fourth-best recruit out of Georgia.

