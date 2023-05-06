Florida joins 3 other schools in 2023 NIT Season Tip-Off

Florida basketball along with the Pitt Panthers, Baylor Bears and Oregon State Beavers, will comprise the field for the 2023 National Invitation Tournament’s Season Tip-Off event — previously known as the Preseason NIT — according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and FanDuel.

The matchups resume a series dating back to 1985 that paused for the COVID pandemic in 2020 while also skipping the 2022 season due to a high volume in other early-season college basketball tournaments. The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Memphis Tigers in the championship game while the Xavier Musketeers narrowly won against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the third-place game back in the 2021 edition of the mini-tournament.

The tournament will be held on Nov. 22 and 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the brackets still to be determined.

More Basketball!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire