Florida International LB Luke Knox dies at 22

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox has died. He was 22.

Knox’s death was announced Thursday morning by FIU coach Mike MacIntyre. The coach did not reveal Knox’s cause of death.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre wrote. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

Luke Knox is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who was a standout at Ole Miss before being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox.



Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

Luke Knox transferred from Ole Miss to FIU in the offseason. He saw significant playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and made two starts for the Rebels. He had ten tackles overall that season.

After playing in three games in 2020, Knox moved to tight end during spring practices ahead of the 2021 season. He ended up back at linebacker during the season and had 11 tackles in seven games in addition to a fumble recovery.

Story continues

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," FIU Athletics said in a statement. "Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

Knox was a native of Brentwood, Tennessee. His former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin also released a statement on Thursday about his death.