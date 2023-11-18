Florida International at Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

Coming off it’s worse loss of the season against Auburn last Saturday, the Arkansas football teams looks to get back on the winning track today as Florida International comes to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium today for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Questions about the Razorbacks program and the future status of Head Coach Sam Pittman reached a fever pitch after the 48-10 home loss to the Tigers a week ago. Arkansas (3-7, 1-6 SEC) appears to have a much easier task this week, entering as a 29.5-point favorite over the Conference USA cellar-dweller Panthers (4-7, 1-6 CUSA).

Arkansas defeated FIU in the only other matchup between the two schools, winning 58-10 in 2007. The Panthers had put together a three game win streak earlier in the season, but have now lost five of their last six games. This will be their first time facing an SEC opponents since falling to Florida in 2009.

Sam Pittman is in his fourth season as Arkansas’ top Hog, with an overall record of 22-24. He has gone 11-22 in the SEC, after taking over a program that had lost 21 straight conference games. Mike MacIntyre is in his second season at FIU. In short time, the 33-year coaching veteran has flipped the culture within the program, as the Panthers posted a 400 percent increase in victories last season from the previous season, and recorded the most wins since 2019.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPNU, and ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire