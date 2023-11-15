Florida International at Arkansas: Players to Watch on Saturday

Arkansas finally gets a break from the SEC football slate on Saturday, as the reeling Razorbacks welcome an equally-stumbling Florida International team to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.

Arkansas (3-7, 1-7 SEC) has dropped seven of its last eight games, and is coming off it’s worse defeat of the season, a 48-10 home loss to Auburn last week. The offense again looked sluggish and the defense didn’t seem to have an answer for the Tigers’ attack.

With quarterback KJ Jefferson unable to generate much offense last week, junior backup Jacolby Criswell came in and led the Razorbacks to their only touchdown of the game, an 11-yard TD strike to Isaac TeSlaa in the fourth quarter.

FIU (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) put together a three-game win streak early in the season, before dropping five of its last six contests. The Panthers are trying to bounce back from a 40-6 loss at Middle Tennessee State last week.

The Panthers are led by freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who has quickly proven to be a threat, running or passing. Linebackers Donovan Manuel and Reggie Peterson spearhead an aggressive defensive alignment for the Panthers.

Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s showdown between the Razorbacks and Panthers:

ARKANSAS K Cam Little

The 6-foot-2, 179-pound junior has been the biggest offensive weapon for the Razorbacks this season, leading the team with 77 points scored. He has been perfect on all 26 of his extra-point attempts, and has knocked home 16 of his 18 field goal attempts. He is 9 of 9 inside 40 yards and has booted a long of 56.

FIU QB Keyone Jenkins

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound freshman has been the brightest spark for the Panthers this season, balancing his abilities with his arm and legs. He has passed for 1,908 yards and six touchdowns, while running for five more scores.

ARKANSAS WR Isaac TeSlaa

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior has not put up the numbers some expected this season, but he did lead Arkansas with three catches against Auburn last week, including the Hogs only touchdown.

FIU RB Shomari Lawrence

The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore has carried the load for the rushing attack this season, running for 522 yards on 112 carries, with four touchdowns.

ARKANSAS WR Isaiah Sategna

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound freshman has not put up the biggest numbers this season, but has created some of the most exciting plays for the Hogs. He has logged just 12 catches for 90 yards and a score as a receiver, but he is also averaging 21.9 per kickoff return and 15.4 on punt returns with one TD.

FIU WR Kris Mitchell

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior has been the main target for Jenkins this season, hauling in 50 passes for 845 yards and six touchdowns, He is averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

Arkansas LB Jaheim Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior again spearheads the Razorback defense, with a team-leading 87 tackles, which is fourth in the SEC. He has also registered 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

FIU LB Donovan Manuel

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior his team-high 99 tackles is third in Conference USA, while he leads the conference with 14.5 tackles for a loss. He has 20 combined tackles over the past two games.

ARKANSAS DB Al Walcott

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound senior has picked up steam as the season has progressed, tallying 50 total tackles, including eight against Auburn last week. He also has an interception and a pair of pass deflections.

FIU LB Reggie Peterson

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior is second on the team with 76 tackles on the season, but turned in a monster 13-tackle performance a week ago. He has 31 tackles over his past three games.

ARKANSAS P Max Fletcher

The 6-foot-5, 174-pound sophomore has shined for the Razorbacks all season with booming field-flipping punts. He has averaged 47.7 yards on his 50 punts this season, including 16 being dropped inside the 20-yard line. He placed three inside the 20 against the Tigers last week.

FIU CB CJ Christian

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior has collected 43 tackles this season and leads the team with three interceptions and three pass deflections.

