Florida International at Arkansas: Players to Watch on Saturday
Arkansas finally gets a break from the SEC football slate on Saturday, as the reeling Razorbacks welcome an equally-stumbling Florida International team to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.
Arkansas (3-7, 1-7 SEC) has dropped seven of its last eight games, and is coming off it’s worse defeat of the season, a 48-10 home loss to Auburn last week. The offense again looked sluggish and the defense didn’t seem to have an answer for the Tigers’ attack.
With quarterback KJ Jefferson unable to generate much offense last week, junior backup Jacolby Criswell came in and led the Razorbacks to their only touchdown of the game, an 11-yard TD strike to Isaac TeSlaa in the fourth quarter.
FIU (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) put together a three-game win streak early in the season, before dropping five of its last six contests. The Panthers are trying to bounce back from a 40-6 loss at Middle Tennessee State last week.
The Panthers are led by freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who has quickly proven to be a threat, running or passing. Linebackers Donovan Manuel and Reggie Peterson spearhead an aggressive defensive alignment for the Panthers.
Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s showdown between the Razorbacks and Panthers: