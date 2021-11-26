Florida interim DC Christian Robinson praises seniors ahead of final game

Saturday’s game against Florida State will be the final home game for many Florida seniors. 23 players will be honored at a Senior Day ceremony before the game, but Gators interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson kicked off the adulation early with some tributes on Twitter.

Robinson focused mostly on the linebackers group after being the position coach at Florida for the past four years. Former coach Dan Mullen elevated “C-Rob” to defensive play-caller after the team let go of Todd Grantham. With Mullen out, there’s no telling what his position will be with the team next year if any.

It’s been a rough season on paper for Florida’s defense, but Robinson acknowledged more than just on-the-field attributes that make these seniors special. It’s always sad to see a Gator move on, but tributes like these help contextualize a player’s impact in their short time at the university.

Coach Robinson started with Ventrell Miller, whose final season ended early after an injury in Week 2:

There were a lot of moments everyone else didnt get to see in your growth from a freshman to now. Through every challenge you’ve been faced with you’ve rose to the occasion. There’s nothing like a Ventrell Miller smile. Thankful to have been your coach the past 4 years. pic.twitter.com/KNMQWbddLw — Christian Robinson (@crob45) November 26, 2021

Then came Amari Burney:

Some of your best moments on and off the field have been some of my favorite memories. Seeing you grow up and be one of the most dependable humans I’ve been around has made you a joy to coach. The best is ahead of you my friend. #SeniorDay @amari_burney pic.twitter.com/2RITU6JzeJ — Christian Robinson (@crob45) November 26, 2021

Jeremiah Moon returned for a sixth and had his best season yet:

Your quiet demeanor and constant discipline are rare for someone your age. Through all types of adversity you never lost hope. Being coachable is a prize possession on the football field and in life. The best is ahead of you my friend. #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/MgUf5vow91 — Christian Robinson (@crob45) November 26, 2021

Dylan Meeks, a walk-on transfer from Akron, provided depth for Florida:

Adding you to our group has made this season have a whole life of its own. It’s always good to be able to come home and you having that opportunity i know you will cherish forever. Thank you for your unselfish work ethic. The best is ahead of you my friend. #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/YRq1aQpGlT — Christian Robinson (@crob45) November 26, 2021

Randy Russell never played due to a heart condition, but Coach Robinson noted his impact on the team:

Life’s toughest battles are fought in the mind. You have overcome so many challenges at a young age. Your positive attitude and spirit are present on this team without ever playing a down of football. You will be a blessing to everyone you meet. The best is ahead of you my friend pic.twitter.com/0jUY4x1otN — Christian Robinson (@crob45) November 26, 2021

