Florida interim DC Christian Robinson praises seniors ahead of final game

David Rosenberg
Saturday’s game against Florida State will be the final home game for many Florida seniors. 23 players will be honored at a Senior Day ceremony before the game, but Gators interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson kicked off the adulation early with some tributes on Twitter.

Robinson focused mostly on the linebackers group after being the position coach at Florida for the past four years. Former coach Dan Mullen elevated “C-Rob” to defensive play-caller after the team let go of Todd Grantham. With Mullen out, there’s no telling what his position will be with the team next year if any.

It’s been a rough season on paper for Florida’s defense, but Robinson acknowledged more than just on-the-field attributes that make these seniors special. It’s always sad to see a Gator move on, but tributes like these help contextualize a player’s impact in their short time at the university.

Coach Robinson started with Ventrell Miller, whose final season ended early after an injury in Week 2:

Then came Amari Burney:

Jeremiah Moon returned for a sixth and had his best season yet:

Dylan Meeks, a walk-on transfer from Akron, provided depth for Florida:

Randy Russell never played due to a heart condition, but Coach Robinson noted his impact on the team:

