Florida’s incumbent starter among PFF’s top QBs in 2025 NFL draft

Florida football has a tough road ahead of it in 2024 but the good news is that they were able to bring back starting quarterback Graham Mertz. While far from perfect, the former Wisconsin Badger has proven to be an ample bridge to the future in the QB room.

Of course, the Gator Nation is champing at the bit to see five-star freshman DJ Lagway in action, but the stability that Mertz and his high-percentage accuracy bring under center cannot be understated. In fact, his leadership will be absolutely critical in the team’s efforts to snap a three-year losing record streak.

If the redshirt senior can put together another solid campaign this fall, he could very well hear his name called during the 2025 NFL draft next spring. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema has the Gators gunslinger among his top 10 quarterbacks in the draft.

Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft🎯 (Via: @TampaBayTre) pic.twitter.com/9ardvq07IV — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 7, 2024

Joining Mertz in the top 10 are Connor Weigman (Texas A&M Aggies), Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs), Shedur Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes), Jalon Daniels (Kansas Jayhawks), Jalen Milroe (Alabama Crimson Tide), Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns), Jaxon Dart (Ole Miss Rebels), Donovan Smith (Houston Cougars) and Noah Fifita (Arizona Wildcats).

Florida’s 2024 season opener

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire