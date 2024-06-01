Florida’s incumbent QB leads one of PFF’s top QB rooms entering 2024

Florida football has a long history of producing top college quarterbacks though the program hit a bit of a rough patch in recent years. However, things appear to be trending back upward.

The emergence of Graham Mertz as a legitimate option under center as well as the addition of five-star prospect DJ Lagway has given the team a boost under center. According to Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick’s quarterback room rankings ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Gators land at No. 7.

“Graham Mertz enters his sixth season overall and second under center for Florida,” Chadwick begins. “Last year, the former Wisconsin quarterback’s 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate was the country’s third-best mark, and his 77.9 passing grade was a career-high.”

The new recruit’s clout along with a capable third-stringer also played a role in the ranking.

“Expectations are high for his backup, true freshman DJ Lagway, who was the top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. The third-stringer will be Clay Millen, who started for Colorado State in 2022. His 7.3% big-time throw rate that year ranked eighth among all signal-callers in college football.”

The Mertz amassed 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns over 11 games during his first year under Billy Napier, recording career-best numbers across the board. However, despite his impressive completion percentage, he was often lacking in the downfield game.

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

