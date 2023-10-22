Florida inches closer to top 25 in Week 8 US LBM Coaches Poll

Florida had Week 8 off, but that doesn’t mean the Gators didn’t move a bit in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll update.

The Orange and Blue earned 29 votes following the win over South Carolina, putting UF at an unofficial No. 28 on the Coaches Poll. This week, the Gators are up to 52 votes and are the first team outside of the top 25. A strong showing against Georgia could see Florida sneak in, and an upset would catapult the Gators into the top 15.

Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs remain ranked No. 1 in the country and have secured all but six first-place votes among Coaches Poll voters. The top five of UGA, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington remains unchanged, but there were a few big risers and fallers this week.

North Carolina dropped from No. 10 to No. 17 following a loss to unranked Virginia, and USC fell six spots to No. 22 after a loss to now No. 13 Utah. The trio of Notre Dame, LSU and Missouri all jumped up four spots to occupy the 14-16 block, in that order, and Tennessee fell five spots after losing to Alabama. James Madison also made its debut in the top 25.

Clemson and JMU were the only two unranked teams with more votes than Florida a week ago, and the Tigers lost all its support after falling to Miami.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8 is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,586 (58) – 2 Michigan 8-0 1,522 (4) – 3 Ohio State 7-0 1,459 (2) – 4 Florida State 6-0 1,426 – 5 Washington 6-0 1,333 – 6 Oklahoma 7-0 1,283 +1 7 Texas 6-1 1,150 +1 8 (tie) Alabama 7-1 1,141 +3 8 (tie) Oregon 6-1 1,089 +2 10 Penn State 6-0 1,056 -4 11 Ole Miss 6-1 931 +1 12 Oregon State 6-1 892 +1 13 Utah 6-1 866 +1 14 Notre Dame 6-2 768 +4 15 LSU 6-2 677 +4 16 Missouri 7-1 604 +4 17 North Carolina 6-1 574 -7 18 Louisville 6-1 451 +3 19 Air Force 7-0 374 +3 20 Tennessee 5-2 356 -5 21 Duke 5-2 350 -4 22 USC 6-2 269 -6 23 Tulane 6-1 202 +1 24 UCLA 5-2 195 +1 25 James Madison 7-0 101 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Iowa.

Others Receiving Votes

Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

