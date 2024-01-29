Florida hosts 4-star Alabama LB commit for junior day

A lot has changed in Tuscaloosa since blue-chip T.R. Miller High linebacker Myles Johnson committed to the University of Alabama, and the Florida Gators are still pushing to flip him.

Johnson was in Gainesville this weekend for Florida’s junior day on Saturday, according to Swamp247, and it was an eye-opening experience for the Crimson Tide commit.

“I am committed to Alabama, so it’s my first visit outside of Alabama,” Johnson said. “It really opened my eyes. Definitely will have to come back sometime. This being the first place, they really set the bar high for places outside (of Alabama). I really liked it. Really enjoyed it and the people, and the relationships already.”

When Johnson committed to Alabama, Nick Saban was still the head coach, but the door could be wide open for Billy Napier and Co. to flip him with Saban retiring earlier this month. It won’t be easy, though. Johnson has remained committed through the transition at Alabama so far and hasn’t shown any signs that he’s ready to bail on the program.

Johnson is a four-star recruit everywhere but Rivals.com, where he is a three-star talent. The On3 industry ranking puts him at No. 291 overall and No. 32 among linebackers from the class of 2025.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire